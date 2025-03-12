IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomes Starlink in India, backs network for ‘Useful remote area railway projects’

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has extended a warm welcome to SpaceX’s Starlink as it prepares to enter the Indian market.

Taking to social media platform X, Vaishnaw stated, “Starlink, welcome to India! Will be useful for remote area railway projects.”

His statement comes amid major developments in the Indian telecom sector, with both Jio Platforms Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. announcing surprise partnerships with SpaceX to integrate Starlink’s services.

These agreements signal a strategic shift for India’s two largest telecom providers, Mukesh Ambani-backed Jio and Sunil Mittal-controlled Bharti Airtel, which had previously resisted the entry of Starlink due to concerns over spectrum allocation. However, their new alliances suggest a recognition of Starlink’s role in India’s digital future.

While the partnerships are still subject to regulatory approval, the government’s positive stance, as reflected in Vaishnaw’s message, indicates a smoother path ahead for Starlink’s integration into India’s communications framework. The satellite service is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing railway connectivity, enabling better digital infrastructure, and supporting various government initiatives aimed at rural development.

Reliance Jio and Bharti are shifting their perspective on satellite broadband, now viewing it as a fundamental infrastructure component rather than a competitive threat, according to Utkarsh Sinha, Managing Director at Bexley Advisors. He noted that this strategy allows them to maintain their dominance over India’s internet growth, even as Starlink expands its presence.

Under a newly established agreement, Reliance Jio will distribute Starlink equipment through both its physical retail outlets and online platforms, as stated in a company release on Wednesday. Additionally, the two firms plan to collaborate on enhancing their respective service offerings.

Industry insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the confidential nature of the discussions, revealed that Indian telecom companies have secured marketing and distribution rights for Starlink. This move aims to cater to users in remote regions where traditional wireless networks provide inconsistent connectivity.

