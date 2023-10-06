Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan defeat Pakistan by 4 wickets in semis, to face India in final
The Afghan side chased down a total of 116 comfortably in the 17th over. Noor Ali and Gulbadin Naib were the top scorers, adding 33 and 26 runs to the board, respectively.
Afghanistan, which is rapidly emerging as a serious contender in international cricket, pulled a major upset against Pakistan on October 6, as the two teams clashed in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20-format tournament in the Asian Games. They will now face India in the summit clash on October 7.