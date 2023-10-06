Hello User
Business News/ News / Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan defeat Pakistan by 4 wickets in semis, to face India in final

Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan defeat Pakistan by 4 wickets in semis, to face India in final

Livemint

  • The Afghan side chased down a total of 116 comfortably in the 17th over. Noor Ali and Gulbadin Naib were the top scorers, adding 33 and 26 runs to the board, respectively.

Afghanistan's Zahir Khan celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Asif Ali during the 2023 Asian Games men's second semi-final cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Hangzhou in China (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Afghanistan, which is rapidly emerging as a serious contender in international cricket, pulled a major upset against Pakistan on October 6, as the two teams clashed in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20-format tournament in the Asian Games. They will now face India in the summit clash on October 7.

The Afghan side picked up a four-wicket victory, as they chased down a total of 116 comfortably in the 17th over. Noor Ali and Gulbadin Naib were the top scorers, adding 33 and 26 runs to the board, respectively.

Bowling first, a disciplined Afghan attack crippled Pakistan's top order, and allowed them to score only 115. The team was bowled out in 18 overs. Omair Yousuf (24) and Arafat Minhas (13) were the top scorers, whereas, the rest of the batters struggled to post double digit scores.

Catch live updates of Asian Games 2023 Day 13

Among the pick of the Afghan bowlers was left-arm pacer Fareed Khan, who took 3 wickets while conceding only 15 runs. Zahir Khan took 2 for 20, and skipper Naib went for 29 runs while picking 1 wicket.

The Pakistani bowling remained lacklustre, with only Minhas shining with a spell of 2/11 in 3 overs. Usman Qadir went for 20 runs as he picked 2 wickets.

The two teams were represented by their second-choice players, as the primary playing XI sides are in India for the ODI World Cup. Known as arch-rivals for the close contests between them, Afghanistan and Pakistan will clash on October 23 in Hyderabad.

Live score: Pakistan vs Netherlands in ODI World Cup

Meanwhile, the Pakistan side led by skipper Babar Azam began their ODI campaign today with their opening match against the Netherlands. At the time of publishing this report, Pakistan was 146/3 in 25 overs, batting first.

Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 04:17 PM IST
