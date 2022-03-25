Asia’s largest event in aviation, Wings India begins in Hyderabad. Details here

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that Wings India 2022 is being organized in the backdrop of the fact that India's Civil Aviation is among the fastest-growing aviation markets globally and will be a major growth engine to make India a $5 trillion economy. In terms of domestic air passenger traffic, India is the 3rd largest aviation market which stood at 274.05 million in FY20. It grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.91% during FY16-FY20. 75 airports were opened in 75 years of Civil Aviation in India while under the aegis of UDAN, within a span of 3 years, work has been initiated to provide scheduled connectivity to 76 unserved / 20 underserved airports, 31 heliports, and 10 water aerodromes.