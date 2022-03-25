Asia’s largest event in aviation, Wings India begins in Hyderabad. Details here

Asia’s largest event on Civil Aviation, Wings India 2022 has kicked off at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad. Led by the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India (MoCA) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) jointly, the theme of the event this year is ‘India@75: New Horizon for Aviation Industry’. The event will be from March 24 to March 27.
The first two days will be business days and the rest for the general public.
Wings India's components are Exhibition, Conference, Chalets, CEOs Forum, Static Display, Media Conferences, and Awards. Conference on Civil Aviation sector with a focus on policy issues and business aspects are being held concurrently.
Furthermore, the exhibitors taking part in the exhibition include Aircraft & Helicopter Manufacturers, Aircraft Interiors, Aircraft Machinery & Equipment Companies, Airport Infrastructure Companies, Drones, Skill Development, Space Industry, Airlines, Airline Services & Cargo. More than 125 international & domestic exhibitors are participating in the event, along with 11 hospitality chalets. Delegations from over 15 countries and States & UTs are also there. The Global Aviation Summit is bringing together aviation ministers and industry captains from around the world.
In a statement, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that Wings India 2022 is being organized in the backdrop of the fact that India's Civil Aviation is among the fastest-growing aviation markets globally and will be a major growth engine to make India a $5 trillion economy. In terms of domestic air passenger traffic, India is the 3rd largest aviation market which stood at 274.05 million in FY20. It grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.91% during FY16-FY20. 75 airports were opened in 75 years of Civil Aviation in India while under the aegis of UDAN, within a span of 3 years, work has been initiated to provide scheduled connectivity to 76 unserved / 20 underserved airports, 31 heliports, and 10 water aerodromes.
On March 24, a number of roundtable conferences were held on an opening day on the themes ranging from the Helicopter Industry, Business Aviation, and Krishi UDAN. Also, panel discussions were held on ‘The Outlook: Aviation Financing and Leasing’, ‘Air Cargo, Resilient in Paradigm Shift: A Perfect Illustration’, and ‘Making India a Global Drone Hub by 2030: Issues & Way Forward’.
As per the ministry statement, among the various attractions of the event are the helicopter aerobatic performances by the Sarang Team of the Indian Air Force. As the rotors churned and the beautifully colored Advanced Light Helicopters Mk- I took off to paint the skies, the team ensured plenty of breathtaking moments for the viewers.
Moreover, the scheduled Indian carriers have a fleet strength of 713 aircraft operating year around; private scheduled airlines plan to add over 900 aircraft in the next 5 years. With a commitment to greener airspace, comprehensive regulatory policies and strategies are being adopted to reduce aviation carbon footprints. Various systematic approaches have been incorporated to redress passenger grievances, and improve operational efficiencies across the system.
The Indian Aviation market is huge and has plenty of opportunities and the Wings India 2022 provides a common vantage forum connecting Buyers, Sellers, Investors, and other stakeholders, the ministry said.
