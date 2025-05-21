Asim Munir slammed amid his elevation to Field Marshal; netizens say he ‘promotes himself’, Adnan Sami too reacts

General Asim Munir, Pakistan's Army Chief, was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal on Tuesday, reportedly due to his role in the recent conflict with India, becoming only the second officer in the country's history to attain this position. Internet users trolled Munir for “promoting himself", while singer Adnan Sami reacted with a video mocking him.

"The Government of Pakistan has approved the promotion of Gen Asim Munir (Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of Field Marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy based on the high strategy and courageous leadership," the prime minister's office stated.

Singer Adnan Sami also posted on X, sharing a clip from an old Bollywood movie that appeared to mock Asim Munir. The video clip features a man giving a speech, to animals who says, “I will protect the rights of all donkeys, animals with the power vested in me."

Netizens react One of the users said, “Asim Munir elevated himself to the rank of Field Marshal. Clown country." Another remarked, “After his promotion Asim Munir is now entitled to get a bigger, more spacious bunker.” "Asim Munir has been actually promoted to "Failed Marshal" not "Field Marshal". A failure can be promoted to this only," a third user commented.

Several users shared a video clip of Bollywood actor Nana Patekar from a film, where he performs a pooja in front of a mirror and praises himself. They likened the scene to Asim Munir “promoting himself to the rank of Field Marshal”.

Operation Sindoor India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 at terror bases in Pakistan and Pok, followed by missile strikes over the next three days to counter Pakistan's shelling and attacks at border areas. A total of 100 terrorists were killed, 35-40 soldiers of Pakistan Army were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in heavy crossfire. Later, an understanding was reached between both countries on May 12 to stop hostilities.