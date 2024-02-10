ASML Shows Off $380 Million, 165-Ton Machine Behind AI Shift
ASML Holding NV is showing off its latest chipmaking machine, a €350 million ($380 million) behemoth that weighs as much as two Airbus A320s and that the company claims will be “essential” for chipmakers who want to participate in the artificial intelligence boom.
