 ASML Shows Off $380 Million, 165-Ton Machine Behind AI Shift | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ News / ASML Shows Off $380 Million, 165-Ton Machine Behind AI Shift
Back Back

ASML Shows Off $380 Million, 165-Ton Machine Behind AI Shift

 Bloomberg

ASML Holding NV is showing off its latest chipmaking machine, a €350 million ($380 million) behemoth that weighs as much as two Airbus A320s and that the company claims will be “essential” for chipmakers who want to participate in the artificial intelligence boom.

ASML Shows Off $380 Million, 165-Ton Machine Behind AI ShiftPremium
ASML Shows Off $380 Million, 165-Ton Machine Behind AI Shift

(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV is showing off its latest chipmaking machine, a €350 million ($380 million) behemoth that weighs as much as two Airbus A320s and that the company claims will be “essential" for chipmakers who want to participate in the artificial intelligence boom. 

The system, called High-NA extreme ultraviolet, has already won orders from Intel Corp., which got the first machine shipped to its D1X factory in Oregon, where the chipmaker develops and perfects production techniques before they’re rolled out, in late December. Intel plans to begin production with the system late 2025. 

The machine can print lines on semiconductors 8 nanometers thick, 1.7-times smaller than the previous generation. Thinner lines mean that the chips can fit more transistors, which results in faster processing speeds and more memory in the semiconductors produced. That will be crucial for AI workloads.  

AI will need “massive amounts of computing power and data storage. I think without ASML, without our technology, that’s not going to happen," the Dutch company’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said in an interview with Bloomberg last month. “It’s going to be a big driver for our business."

ASML is the only company that produces equipment needed to make the most sophisticated semiconductors, and demand for its products is a bellwether for the industry’s health. The company last quarter received record orders for its top-of-the-line extreme ultraviolet lithography, or EUV, machines show optimism among the biggest customers for the technology, including Intel, Samsung Electronics Co. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. 

Installation of the first 150,000-kilogram (331,000-pound) system required 250 crates, 250 engineers and six months to complete, ASML spokesperson Monique Mols said during a press tour of company headquarters in Veldhoven.  

The rise of generative AI over the past year, catalyzed by OpenAI’s ChatGPT launch late 2022, has boosted expectations for semiconductor companies across the board. The so-called low-NA EUV machines, which ASML have been selling since 2018, has a price tag of €170 million.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 Feb 2024, 12:05 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App