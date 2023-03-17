Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday revealed his plans to transform education in the state. Addressing a rally in Karnataka, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that he has closed 600 madrassas and intends to shut all of them. Why? Because “we don’t want madrassas". Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that he wants to replace all the madrassas with mainstream educational institutions to produce doctors, engineers, and other professionals to serve the state and the country.

"I come from Assam, where everyday people arrive from Bangladesh. There is a threat to our culture and traditions," the Assam chief minister said, adding, "Recently in a TV interview in Delhi, I was asked what my intention was in having shut down 600 madrasas."

“I have closed 600 madrassas and I intend to close all madrassas because we do not want madrassas. We want schools, colleges and universities," news agency ANI quoted Himanta Sarma as saying during a rally held for the occasion of 'Shiva Charithe' at Shivaji Maharaj Garden in Belgavi in poll-bound Karnataka. The Assam chief minister said that people from Bangladesh come to Assam and create a threat to the civilization and culture.

No need of madrasas in 'New India': Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that there is “no need of madrassas in the ‘New India’," adding, "We have to move forward in this direction, we have to transform our education system; time has come to rewrite our history in a new way as it was distorted earlier."

Noting that Abhay Patil, a local BJP MLA, had planned the light and sound show six years ago, Sarma again made accusations against the Congress. "The Congress government then did not extend any help. Why will Congress help," he asked, adding, "Congress will never help. Congress will think about Babar, but not Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

