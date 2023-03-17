Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday revealed his plans to transform education in the state. Addressing a rally in Karnataka, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that he has closed 600 madrassas and intends to shut all of them. Why? Because “we don’t want madrassas". Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that he wants to replace all the madrassas with mainstream educational institutions to produce doctors, engineers, and other professionals to serve the state and the country.

