Assam Earthquake: Quake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Dhubri district
Assam Earthquake: Quake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Dhubri district

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Assam's Dhubri district in the early hours of October 1, an official statement said.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Assam's Dhubri district in the early hours of October 1.

Assam Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Assam's Dhubri district in the early hours of Sunday, October 1, an official statement said, reported ANI.

The earthquake occurred at 3:01 am at a depth of 17 Km according to National Center for Seismology.

Also read: Uttarakhand earthquake: Quake of magnitude 3.0 jolts Uttarkashi

In a post on X (formerly twitter), National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 01-10-2023, 03:01:33 IST, Lat: 26.08 and Long: 90.05, Depth: 17 Km, Location: Dhubri, Assam, India."

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on September 25. In a post on X (formerly twitter), National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-09-2023, 08:35:54 IST, Lat: 31.07 & Long: 77.98, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India." 

Also read: Assam: Over 2 lakh youth to get 2 lakh under new self-employment scheme, says CM Sarma

Mild earthquakes struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts in September measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 07:13 AM IST
