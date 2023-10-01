Assam Earthquake: Quake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Dhubri district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Assam's Dhubri district in the early hours of October 1, an official statement said.

The earthquake occurred at 3:01 am at a depth of 17 Km according to National Center for Seismology.

Also read: Uttarakhand earthquake: Quake of magnitude 3.0 jolts Uttarkashi In a post on X (formerly twitter), National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 01-10-2023, 03:01:33 IST, Lat: 26.08 and Long: 90.05, Depth: 17 Km, Location: Dhubri, Assam, India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on September 25. In a post on X (formerly twitter), National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-09-2023, 08:35:54 IST, Lat: 31.07 & Long: 77.98, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."

Also read: Assam: Over 2 lakh youth to get ₹ 2 lakh under new self-employment scheme, says CM Sarma Mild earthquakes struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts in September measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale respectively.

