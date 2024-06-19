Assam floods: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in 3 northeastern states; Brahmaputra above danger mark

Assam floods: According to the flood reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Hailakandi district on Tuesday after drowning in flood waters.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published12:02 PM IST
Assam floods: In Nagaon district, roads and streets were flooded following heavy showers on June 18 as shown in the picture where a man walks through the deluge at Changchaki village.
Assam floods: In Nagaon district, roads and streets were flooded following heavy showers on June 18 as shown in the picture where a man walks through the deluge at Changchaki village.(PTI)

Assam is grappling with severe flooding triggered by relentless rainfall in the wake of Cyclone Remal. The ongoing deluge has disrupted daily life and heightened the risk of landslides across the region.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have claimed 26 lives in the state this year alone. The torrential downpour has severely affected over 1.61 lakh residents across 15 districts. The death toll rose on Tuesday when one person drowned in floodwaters in Hailakandi district.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh until June 21. Additionally, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are forecasted to experience heavy rainfall on June 19 and 22. The IMD has issued a red alert for Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh, indicating the potential for extremely heavy rainfall on June 19.

The Karimganj district has been severely impacted by flooding, which has affected over 1.52 lakh people, including 41,711 children. The inundation has particularly affected 225 villages across Nilambazar, RK Nagar, Karimganj, and Badarpur revenue circles. Authorities are actively taking measures to assist those affected by the flooding in Karimganj district.

22,464 people affected by the floods sought shelter in relief camps and distribution centres established by the district administration. The ASDMA flood report shows 470 villages across 28 revenue circles in 15 flood-hit districts have been impacted. The report also highlights floodwaters have submerged 1,378.64 hectares of crop area in 11 districts.

The ASDMA pointed out that the water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark in the Nagaon district. "Right now the water level is going up and down. There is a statue in the middle of the river and when the water reaches its neck, we realise that the water level has risen," ANI quoted a local as saying.

(With ANI inputs)

