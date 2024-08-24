Assam gangrape: Suspect in police custody dies after jumping into pond

  • The prime suspect in the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in the Dhing area of Assam, who was in police custody, died after jumping into a pond.

Updated24 Aug 2024, 10:25 AM IST
The prime suspect in the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in the Dhing area of Assam, who was in police custody, died on Saturday, August 24, after jumping into a pond. His body has been recovered by the police. According to the reports, Tafazul Islam allegedly escaped from police custody, jumped into a pond when he was being taken to recreate the scene and died, said police on Saturday morning.

"The accused escaped from police custody and jumped into the pond. A search operation was launched immediately and his body was recovered after nearly two hours," police added.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men on a motorcycle who surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle in Dhing on Thursday, August 22, evening. She was left injured and unconscious near the pond. The girl was later rescued by locals who alerted the police.

The minor girl was initially taken to a health centre in Dhing but later shifted to a hospital in Nagaon for treatment and medical examination. One suspect was arrested, another detained, and a search was underway for the third.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had vowed strict action against the accused in the gangrape of the 14-year-old. “The criminals who dared to commit such a heinous crime against a minor Hindu girl of Dhing will not be spared by the law. I have directed the DGP and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika to rush to Dhing and take the toughest action,” Himanta Boswa Sarma told reporters.

The Assam chief minister also alleged that after Lok Sabha elections, “a section of members of a particular community have become very active and have been encouraged to commit such crimes. We will, however, come down heavily on the perpetrators and nobody will be spared.”

(With agency inputs)

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 10:25 AM IST
