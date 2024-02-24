 Assam Muslim Marriages Act repealed: What changes are likely to happen? | Mint
Assam Muslim Marriages Act repealed: What changes are likely to happen?
Assam Muslim Marriages Act repealed: What changes are likely to happen?

 Written By Akriti Anand

The Assam Cabinet led by Himanta Biswa Sarma gave approval to the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024 for repealing the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act on Friday.

The Assam Cabinet repealed Assam Muslim Marriages Act on Friday (PTI)

In a "significant step towards prohibiting child marriages" in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma repealed the age-old Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act on Friday. he said the Act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21.

The Assam Cabinet gave approval to the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024 for repealing the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act on Friday. It is believed that by repealing the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, the Assam government paved the way for the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

What will change after the implementation of this order?

The law currently provides the facility for voluntary registration of Muslim marriages and divorces. After the implementation of the new ordinance, district commissioners and district registrar will be authorised to take custody of registration records currently held by 94 Muslim Marriage Registrars.

Moreover, one-time compensation of 2 lakh will be provided to Muslim Marriage Registrars for their rehabilitation after the Act is repealed.

Why was the ACT repealed?

> The Assam government said it was an obsolete pre-independence Act of the British for the Province of Assam.

> It said the registration of marriages and divorces is not mandatory as per the Act and the machinery of registration is informal, leaving a lot of scope for non-compliance of extant norms.

> As per the provisions of the Act, there remains scope for registering the marriage of intended persons below 21 years (for males) and 18 years (for females) and there is hardly any monitoring for the implementation of the Act.

Published: 24 Feb 2024, 06:20 PM IST
