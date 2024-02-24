Assam Muslim Marriages Act repealed: What changes are likely to happen?
The Assam Cabinet led by Himanta Biswa Sarma gave approval to the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024 for repealing the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act on Friday.
In a "significant step towards prohibiting child marriages" in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma repealed the age-old Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act on Friday. he said the Act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21.