Assam news: 3 minors among 5 dead after landslide in Badarpur

Assam news: Three minors among five dead after landslide in Badarpur area, informed Superintendent of Police, Partha Protim.

In Assam, five individuals including three minors lost their life in a landslide in the Badarpur area on Tuesday, June 18, night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Five persons including three minors died in a landslide in the Badarpur area Karimganj, yesterday night," ANI quoted Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das as saying.

This development came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted extremely heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh for June 18 and June 19. The weather department has issued highest level of warning equivalent to red alert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The flood situation in Assam continues to be severe, with over 1.61 lakh people across 15 districts affected by the ongoing deluge. The floods have claimed 26 lives in the state so far, as per Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report. On Tuesday, one person drowned in floodwaters in Hailakandi district, bringing the total death toll to 26 this year.

Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Indian Railways said, “Train services resumed on Tuesday on the downline of the accident-affected site between Rangapani and Chatterhat stations under the Katihar division of the North-Frontier Railways," reported ANI.

On June 17 morning, the Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express (13174) collided with goods train near New Jalpaiguri after which services on these lines were halted. In the incident over 10 people were reported dead while as many as 25 individuals suffered injured. Thus, the trains crossing the affected section were diverted, cancelled, or rescheduled as a result of the accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, train services resumed at 7:30 AM following accident near Rangapani and Chatterhat stations. On Monday evening, the authorities restored the up-line for train operation at around 8.55 pm. The first passenger train reportedly crossed the accident site at around 10:42 AM.

The Indian Railways trains cancelled trains scheduled for June 19 that include train number 15710 travelling to Malda Town Express from New Jalpaiguri and train number 15769 travelling to Mariani Intercity-Express from Alipurduar. In addition to this, train number15770 travelling to Alipurduar Intercity Express from Mariani, scheduled for June 20 has also been cancelled.

The list of rescheduled trains is as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(15926) Dibrugarh - Deoghar Express has been rescheduled to leave at 4 am on June 19 instead of leaving at 11.30 pm on June 18

(15077) Kamakhya - Gomti Nagar Express has been rescheduled to leave at midnight on June 19 instead of leaving at 8 pm on June 18. In connection with the Kanchenjunga Express accident, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, Northeast Frontier Railway, Janak Kumar Garg, is slated to convene a statutory inquiry today. The inquiry will take place at the ADRM/NJP's chamber from 10:00 AM onwards.

(With ANI inputs)

