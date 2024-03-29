The Assam government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in four districts for six months starting from April 1. The state government's political department issued a notification, stating that the 'Disturbed Area' tag under the AFSPA has been extended in areas covering Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar districts. The extension of AFSPA has been extended till September 30 2024.

On 28 March, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in eight districts and 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland, with effect from April 1 this year after declaring them as ‘disturbed area’.

Coming back to Assam, the extension came after the Assam Police had submitted a report, asserting that there was an improvement in the law and order situation in the state, barring one militant organisation being active in the four districts. An official told news agency PTI that the state government's home and political department submitted a proposal to this effect to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which, after due consideration, decided to maintain the 'status quo' regarding 'disturbed area' for an additional six-month period.

What is Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act?

The Act empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. It also gives a certain level of immunity to the security forces in case of misplaced operations.

Amit Shah on AFSPA Act in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier on 28 March, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre is planning to revoke the controversial AFSPA Act and pull back some troops from Jammu and Kashmir. In an interview with Jammu and Kashmir-based Gulistan News, Shah said, "We have plans to pull back troops and leave law and order to the Jammu and Kashmir Police alone. We are strengthening the police, who are at the forefront during the encounter…We will definitely consider this proposal (revoke the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. The situation is being normalised".

