Assam news: AFSPA extended in four districts of the state for another 6 months. Details here
Assam news: AFSPA extended in Assam and Nagaland districts as 'Disturbed Area' for six months starting April 1.
The Assam government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in four districts for six months starting from April 1. The state government's political department issued a notification, stating that the 'Disturbed Area' tag under the AFSPA has been extended in areas covering Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar districts. The extension of AFSPA has been extended till September 30 2024.