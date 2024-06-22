Assam news: Devotees throng to Guwahati to offer prayers in Maa Kamakhya temple amid ongoing Ambubachi Mela

Assam news: The Nivritti of the Ambubachi Mela will be performed on June 26 and the main door of the temple will be opened on the morning of the same day.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published10:00 AM IST
Assam news: Devotees partake in Ambubachi Mela festivities in Guwahati on June 21 and offer prayers to Goddess Kamakhya at Kamakhya temple.
Assam news: Devotees partake in Ambubachi Mela festivities in Guwahati on June 21 and offer prayers to Goddess Kamakhya at Kamakhya temple. (Hafiz Ahmed)

Devotees from across the nation are flocking to the Kamakhya temple in Assam's Guwahati for the commencement of the annual Ambubachi Mela today. Following the Pravritti of the Ambubachi Mela, the temple's main door will remain closed for three days, reported ANI.

The Nivritti of the Ambubachi Mela is scheduled for June 26, after which the temple's main door will reopen on the morning of the same day. "After Pravritti the main door of the temple will be closed for three days and three nights, said Kabindra Prasad Sarma-Doloi (head priest) of Kamakhya temple.

What is Ambubachi Mela?

The Ambubachi Mela is an annual Hindu fair organised at Kamakhya Temple. This fest marks the celebration of the yearly menstruation course of goddess Maa Kamakhya.

Arrangements for the festivities were made jointly by the Assam government and Kamakhya Temple Management Committee. Kamakhya Temple is is one of 51 Shaktipeeths in India that is located atop Nilachal Hills.

VIP passes?

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the state government will not issue any VIP passes to visit Kamakhya temple on June 26 and 27. "The state government and various departments are working on it. There will be no VIP passes to visit Kamakhya temple on June 26 and 27 when the temple door will be opened," ANI quoted Assam Tourism Minister as saying.

The head priest of Kamakhya temple said, “The Ambubachi Mela's Nivritti will be performed on June 26 and the main door of the temple will be opened on June 26 morning. All rituals and puja will be performed after Nivritti. ” He expressed hope that the number of devotees visiting the temple would increase this year as compared to the previous year and added, “The Assam government and district administration have also extended their support, including security, transportation, food, etc.”

Kabindra Prasad Sarma further informed that around 25 lakh devotees visited Kamakhya temple last year, during the Ambubachi Mela.

(With inputs from ANI)

