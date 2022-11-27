Assam Police lift travel restrictions for Meghalaya 6 days after Mukroh firing

With the law and order situation improving in Meghalaya post the death of six people at Mukroh on the inter-state border, the Assam police have lifted the restrictions on vehicular movement and have been allowing all vehicles to travel to Meghalaya, reported news agency ANI on 27 November.
With the law and order situation improving in Meghalaya post the death of six people at Mukroh on the inter-state border, the Assam police have lifted the restrictions on vehicular movement and have been allowing all vehicles to travel to Meghalaya, reported news agency ANI on 27 November.
"We have allowed all vehicles to enter into Meghalaya," Guwahati city DCP Sudhakar Singh said.
"We have allowed all vehicles to enter into Meghalaya," Guwahati city DCP Sudhakar Singh said.
Earlier on Tuesday, violence broke out at Mukroh village near the inter-state border after a truck laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.
Earlier on Tuesday, violence broke out at Mukroh village near the inter-state border after a truck laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.
Following this, the Assam Police had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to contain the violence. The Police had also advised people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state, citing the situation is still not completely peaceful in Meghalaya, reported North-East Now.
Following this, the Assam Police had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to contain the violence. The Police had also advised people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state, citing the situation is still not completely peaceful in Meghalaya, reported North-East Now.
In case people need to travel, that should go by Meghalaya-registered vehicles, added the police, as police barricades remained erected at Jorabat in Guwahati and Cachar district.
In case people need to travel, that should go by Meghalaya-registered vehicles, added the police, as police barricades remained erected at Jorabat in Guwahati and Cachar district.
Meanwhile, the pressure groups in Meghalaya burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in Shillong on Saturdat against the border violence.
Meanwhile, the pressure groups in Meghalaya burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in Shillong on Saturdat against the border violence.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.