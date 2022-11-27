Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Assam Police lift travel restrictions for Meghalaya 6 days after Mukroh firing

Assam Police lift travel restrictions for Meghalaya 6 days after Mukroh firing

1 min read . 03:15 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma meets the family members of the victims of the Mukroh firing incident, in Jaintia Hills on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

  • Earlier on Tuesday, violence broke out at Mukroh village near the inter-state border after a truck laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

With the law and order situation improving in Meghalaya post the death of six people at Mukroh on the inter-state border, the Assam police have lifted the restrictions on vehicular movement and have been allowing all vehicles to travel to Meghalaya, reported news agency ANI on 27 November.

"We have allowed all vehicles to enter into Meghalaya," Guwahati city DCP Sudhakar Singh said.

Earlier on Tuesday, violence broke out at Mukroh village near the inter-state border after a truck laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

ALSO READ: 50 Assam students ill after consuming iron folic acid pills

Following this, the Assam Police had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to contain the violence. The Police had also advised people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state, citing the situation is still not completely peaceful in Meghalaya, reported North-East Now.

In case people need to travel, that should go by Meghalaya-registered vehicles, added the police, as police barricades remained erected at Jorabat in Guwahati and Cachar district.

Meanwhile, the pressure groups in Meghalaya burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in Shillong on Saturdat against the border violence.

With agency inputs. 

