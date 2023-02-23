Assam Police registers case against Pawan Khera
A case has been registered against Congress leader Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Dima Hasao district
A case has been registered at Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district against Congress leader Pawan Khera, police said on Thursday. Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O and spokesperson of Assam police told ANI that, a team of Assam police left for Delhi to take remand of Pawan Khera in connection with the Haflong police station case.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×