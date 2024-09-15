Assam temporarily suspends mobile internet services for ‘free, fair and transparent’ Grade III post exam

The Assam government on Saturday temporarily suspended mobile internet services for ‘free, fair and transparent’ Grade III post exam. The suspension order issued by Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam government is applicable for three-and-a-half hours from 10:00 am till 1:30 PM on September 15 (today) during the written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts, ANI reported citing official notice.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department, Ajay Tewari, issued a notification today that said, “In the interest of holding a free, fair and transparent public examination and also to prevent the arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety….. promulgate this Notification under the provision of Section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rule, 2017 to prohibit the Mobile Internet/Mobile Data/Mobile Wi-fi Service of All Mobile Service Providers in the entire state of Assam on September 15 from 10 am to 1-30 pm."

The written examination for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-Ill is being conducted by the government of Assam through the “State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III Posts.” The public exam will be held for recruitment to vacant post at different State Government establishments.

As many as 11,23,204 candidates are set to appear for the public exam in 2,305 centres across 28 districts of the state. Around 429 centres have been identified as sensitive' areas, considering their geographical location and past history involving malpractices such as cheating, among others.

To ensure that the exam is ‘free, fair and transparent’ and no malpractices are function during the examination hours the concerned authorities temporary disabled “Mobile Internet/ Mobile data/ Mobile Wi-fi Connectivity during examination hours.” Notably, violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 223 Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 and also under the relevant provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1985.

The notice further reads, “The Government of Assam desires that the written examination should be held in a free, fair and transparent manner to select the best candidates purely on merit and no malpractices should be allowed during the examination.”

The notice underscored the use of “unfair means using different mobile applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram and YouTube” by some unscrupulous elements. Notifying against Assam government's non-tolerance of “all possible loopholes” in the examination process, these measures have been taken.

It is important to note that voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will remain functional during this period.