Assam temporarily suspends mobile internet services for ‘free, fair and transparent’ Grade III post exam

Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam government on Saturday temporarily suspended mobile internet services for three-and-a-half hours to conduct ‘free, fair and transparent’ Grade III post exam.

Livemint
Published15 Sep 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam government on Saturday temporarily suspended mobile internet services for ‘free, fair and transparent’ Grade III post exam.
Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam government on Saturday temporarily suspended mobile internet services for ‘free, fair and transparent’ Grade III post exam. (ANI)

The Assam government on Saturday temporarily suspended mobile internet services for ‘free, fair and transparent’ Grade III post exam. The suspension order issued by Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam government is applicable for three-and-a-half hours from 10:00 am till 1:30 PM on September 15 (today) during the written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts, ANI reported citing official notice.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department, Ajay Tewari, issued a notification today that said, “In the interest of holding a free, fair and transparent public examination and also to prevent the arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety….. promulgate this Notification under the provision of Section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rule, 2017 to prohibit the Mobile Internet/Mobile Data/Mobile Wi-fi Service of All Mobile Service Providers in the entire state of Assam on September 15 from 10 am to 1-30 pm."

Also Read | Assam: 2 killed as police open fire after villagers ’attack’ cops in Kamrup

The written examination for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-Ill is being conducted by the government of Assam through the “State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III Posts.” The public exam will be held for recruitment to vacant post at different State Government establishments.

As many as 11,23,204 candidates are set to appear for the public exam in 2,305 centres across 28 districts of the state. Around 429 centres have been identified as sensitive' areas, considering their geographical location and past history involving malpractices such as cheating, among others.

Also Read | Former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora returns to party after stint with TMC

To ensure that the exam is ‘free, fair and transparent’ and no malpractices are function during the examination hours the concerned authorities temporary disabled “Mobile Internet/ Mobile data/ Mobile Wi-fi Connectivity during examination hours.” Notably, violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 223 Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 and also under the relevant provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1985.

The notice further reads, “The Government of Assam desires that the written examination should be held in a free, fair and transparent manner to select the best candidates purely on merit and no malpractices should be allowed during the examination.”

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav clarifies ‘Chinese replica of Yogi’ remark on Himanta Sarma

The notice underscored the use of “unfair means using different mobile applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram and YouTube” by some unscrupulous elements. Notifying against Assam government's non-tolerance of “all possible loopholes” in the examination process, these measures have been taken.

It is important to note that voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will remain functional during this period.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Business NewsNewsAssam temporarily suspends mobile internet services for ‘free, fair and transparent’ Grade III post exam

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue