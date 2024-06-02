Active Stocks
Breaking News

Assam to set up new IIM near Guwahati; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, ‘PM Modi has given a special gift’

Fareha Naaz

The proposal for the establishment of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Assam's capital Guwahati has been approved by the Union Education Ministry, as suggested by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The new IIM approved by Union Education Ministry will be set up in Assam's Kamrup District at Marabhita. (Madhu Kapparath)

The proposal for the establishment of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Assam's capital Guwahati has been approved by the Union Education Ministry, as suggested by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The new IIM will be set up at Marabhita in Kamrup District in Assam.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “Following our request in 2023, PM Modi has given a special gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, Nat’l Law Univ & now IIM." The post further reads, "Over the last 18 months, we presented a strong case to the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Education Ministry. Assam offered premier land and logistical support for this endeavour. Now IIM Ahmedabad will mentor the upcoming IIM in Guwahati."

More details awaited……

Published: 02 Jun 2024, 12:53 PM IST
