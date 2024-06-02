Assam to set up new IIM near Guwahati; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, ‘PM Modi has given a special gift’
The proposal for the establishment of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Assam's capital Guwahati has been approved by the Union Education Ministry, as suggested by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The new IIM will be set up at Marabhita in Kamrup District in Assam.