With an incessant decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, several states have decided to relax restrictions for the people such as reopening of educational institutes, dine-in, gyms, yoga centre, etc. However, the Assam government has decided to withdraw all the curbs from February 15. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday told the press, "There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn".

Last month, the Assam government had tightened Covid curbs to contain the transmission of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The state prohibited the entry of non-vaccinated people to public places, except hospitals. It said that all people are required to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visiting public places/spaces.

The state had allowed classes 9-12 on alternate days and had suspended offline classes up to Class 8.

However, today, Assam's chief minister has announced that from February 15 onwards all Covid cubs will be withdrawn.

Further, Sarma urged students, who are going to sit for the board exam this year to take Covid vaccines.

He also informed that Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections will be held in April.

Assam's active Covid cases stood at 8,354 as of Sunday evening. Yesterday, the northeastern state reported 256 positive cases and 12 deaths in past 24 hours. Among all the districts, only Kamrup (Metro) has continued to witness a higher rate of infection. In the last 10 days (From Jan 28-Feb 6), the Lamprup district reported 3,101 cases.

