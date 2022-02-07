This states to withdraw all Covid curbs from February 15

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With an incessant decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, several states have decided to relax restrictions for the people such as reopening of educational institutes, dine-in, gyms, yoga centre, etc
With an incessant decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, several states have decided to relax restrictions for the people such as reopening of educational institutes, dine-in, gyms, yoga centre, etc. However, the Assam government has decided to withdraw all the curbs from February 15. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday told the press, "There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn".
Last month, the Assam government had tightened Covid curbs to contain the transmission of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The state prohibited the entry of non-vaccinated people to public places, except hospitals. It said that all people are required to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visiting public places/spaces.
He also informed that Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections will be held in April.
Assam's active Covid cases stood at 8,354 as of Sunday evening. Yesterday, the northeastern state reported 256 positive cases and 12 deaths in past 24 hours. Among all the districts, only Kamrup (Metro) has continued to witness a higher rate of infection. In the last 10 days (From Jan 28-Feb 6), the Lamprup district reported 3,101 cases.
