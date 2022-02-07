This states to withdraw all Covid curbs from February 15

With an incessant decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, several states have decided to relax restrictions for the people such as reopening of educational institutes, dine-in, gyms, yoga centre, etc. However, the Assam government has decided to withdraw all the curbs from February 15. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday told the press, "There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn".

