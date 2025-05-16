Assamese Singer Gayatri Hazarika of ‘Sara Pate Pate Fagun Name’ fame dies at 44, was suffering from colon cancer

enowned Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika, known for her soulful rendition of “Sara Pate Pate Fagun Name,” has passed away at the age of 44 after battling colon cancer. Her death marks a deep loss for the Assamese music community, where she was cherished for her melodious voice, casting a gloom.

Gayatri Hazarika passed away at 2:15 pm. Dr Harish Baruah of Nemcare Hospitals said, “It's a very sad day for all of us. We have lost Gayatri Hazarika. She passed away at our hospital at 2:15 pm today.”

“She was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at our hospital. She was admitted three days ago after her condition deteriorated and had to be admitted to the ICU yesterday where she breathed her last,” Hitesh Baruah said.

Music composer Jayanta Kakoty told News Live: "I rushed to Nemcare Hospital after learning about Gayatri's demise. She was a very talented singer. Her death, that too at such a young age, will create an irreplaceable void in the music industry."

Assam Agriculture Atul Bora took to X to express condolences on Gayatri Hazarika and said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Gayatri Hazarika. Her soulful voice enriched Assamese music and touched countless hearts. A great loss. Heartfelt condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti!”

Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Water Resources of Assam, said, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of noted Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika."