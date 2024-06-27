Assange is back home and staying quiet—for now
Mike Cherney , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Jun 2024, 05:11 PM IST
SummaryThe family of the WikiLeaks founder is set to push for a presidential pardon, and people close to him say he will find it hard to resist talking about issues that he cares about.
SYDNEY—WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange landed in Australia as a free man for the first time in more than a decade, waved to supporters as he exited his airplane and then disappeared from public view. His immediate priorities: eating real food, playing with his children and going to swim in the ocean.
