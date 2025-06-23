Assembly Bypoll Result Live: Congress wins Kerala’s Nilambur; AAP vs BJP face-off in Gujarat's Visavadar

Assembly Bypoll Result Live: The Congress-led UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath has won the Nilambur assembly by-poll in Kerala by 10,928 votes. The poll panel said Shoukath defeated M Swaraj, the candidate of the ruling CPI(M), on Monday.

Shoukath is the son of late Congress stalwart Aryadan Muhammed, while Swaraj is a state secretariat member of the CPI(M).

Shoukath said the outcome was expected. "It was a victory anticipated by the people of Kerala - a major win against the LDF government," he said.

AAP leads in Gujarat seat Counting for the assembly bypolls held in five constituencies in four states - Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab - began on Monday. Two assembly bypolls were held in Gujarat, one each in Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab, on June 19.

In Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gopal Italia is currently leading in Gujarat’s Visavadar assembly seat with a margin of 4,181 votes, after the 10th round of counting, against the BJP’s candidate Kirit Patel.

In Gujarat's Kadi seat, BJP's Rajendra Chavda is ahead with 12,701 votes while Congress' Ramesh Chavda was trailing with 6,949 votes.

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora was leading with a margin of 2,286 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Ashu from the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab. After six of the 14 rounds of counting, Arora had polled 14,486 votes and Ashu 12,200 votes.

Though Arora maintained the overall lead, Ashu led the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of counting. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

TMC ahead in Bengal The Trinamool Congress was leading by over 19,000 votes in the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district even as counting was underway on Monday.

After seven rounds of counting, TMC candidate Alifa Ahamed secured 32,308 votes, while her nearest rival, Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh, backed by the CPI(M), bagged 13,144 votes. BJP nominee Ashis Ghosh was trailing in the third position, securing 11,987 votes, election officials said.