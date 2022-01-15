Assembly Polls: EC extends ban on rallies, roadshows till 22 Jan

Assembly Polls: EC extends ban on rallies, roadshows till 22 Jan1 min read . 05:45 PM IST
- The EC has directed all political parties to adhere to the provisions of MCC and the broad guidelines of Covid
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Assembly Polls 2022: In the view of rising Covid cases due to Omicron variant, the Election Commission of India on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows until 22 January, 2022.
Assembly Polls 2022: In the view of rising Covid cases due to Omicron variant, the Election Commission of India on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows until 22 January, 2022.
Earlier, the commission had imposed the ban till 15 January.
Earlier, the commission had imposed the ban till 15 January.
The commission, however, has granted relaxation for holding indoor meetings of maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall.
The commission, however, has granted relaxation for holding indoor meetings of maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall.
The EC has directed all political parties to adhere to the provisions of MCC (Model Code of Conduct) and the broad guidelines of Covid.
The EC has directed all political parties to adhere to the provisions of MCC (Model Code of Conduct) and the broad guidelines of Covid.
Last Saturday, the commission announced schedule for assembly elections in five states, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.
Last Saturday, the commission announced schedule for assembly elections in five states, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.
While announcing the schedule, the commission banned the physical rallies due to concerns over rising virus cases in the country.
While announcing the schedule, the commission banned the physical rallies due to concerns over rising virus cases in the country.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!