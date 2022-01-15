Assembly Polls: EC extends ban on rallies, roadshows till 22 Jan

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Assembly Polls 2022: In the view of rising Covid cases due to Omicron variant, the Election Commission of India on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows until 22 January, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the commission had imposed the ban till 15 January.

The commission, however, has granted relaxation for holding indoor meetings of maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EC has directed all political parties to adhere to the provisions of MCC (Model Code of Conduct) and the broad guidelines of Covid.

Last Saturday, the commission announced schedule for assembly elections in five states, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

While announcing the schedule, the commission banned the physical rallies due to concerns over rising virus cases in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

