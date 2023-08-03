The coronal mass ejection, erupting from the Sun, spread across such a vast area that it reached both Mars and Earth, even though they were around 250 million kilometers apart and on opposite sides of the Sun. This remarkable event was recorded for the first time, as reported in a Geographical Research Letters paper yesterday. The outburst was observed by an international fleet of spacecraft, including European Space Agency's (ESA) ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), NASA's Curiosity Mars rover, the CNSA Chang'e-4 Moon lander, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), and DLR's Eu:CROPIS Earth orbiter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}