Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's ‘apology’ statement goes viral after ‘cheating’ scandal at Coldplay concert

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron appears to have acknowledged the so-called “Kiss Cam” incident, which seemingly caught him in a compromising moment with his head of HR, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert — an episode widely speculated to have exposed him cheating on his wife.

Coldplay’s recent concert in Massachusetts has become a talking point — though not for the band’s performance. Clips from the Boston gig have been making the rounds on X, TikTok, and Instagram, but it’s an unexpected on-stage moment that has truly captured attention.

One viral video shows frontman Chris Martin inadvertently drawing attention to a man and woman shown together on the jumbotron, locked in a close embrace. The pair were later identified as Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s head of HR. As the camera lingered on them, both quickly pulled apart and attempted to shield their faces, sparking a frenzy of online speculation.

"I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused.

What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.

This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process.

I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else's life into a spectacle.fi

As a friend once sang: 'Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you."

NOTE: Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the statement.

Who is Andy Byron? According to his LinkedIn profile, Andy Byron has been serving as the chief executive officer of Astronomer since July 2023. Public records indicate that Byron and his wife, Megan Kerrigan — both 50 — live in nearby Northborough and have two children together.

Newsweek reports that Astronomer, a private data infrastructure startup, achieved coveted “unicorn” status in 2022, with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. The company recently relocated its headquarters to New York City.

Before joining Astronomer, Byron was with Lacework, first as president from June 2019 until November 2022, and then as an advisor until May 2023. Between 2017 and 2019, he served as chief revenue officer at Cybereason. He has also held the roles of president and chief operating officer at Fuze and has previously been associated with Vericenter and BMC Software.