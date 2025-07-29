Astrotalk to create subsidiary to focus on devotion as a business
Rwit Ghosh 5 min read 29 Jul 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Summary
Astrotalk, which offers online astrology advise, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in calendar year 2027.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Faith-tech startup Astrotalk is looking at launching a new line of businesses that will focus on devotion, its founder said, amid rising demand for online and home-based religious rituals.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story