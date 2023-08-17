ASX Has Solid IPO Pipeline, But Waiting for Right Market Conditions, CEO Says
Summary
- Fiscal 2023 has been a challenging year for equities markets, which weakened as investors redirected some funds away from cash equities into other asset classes.
ASX, the operator of Australia’s primary securities exchange, says it has a pipeline of potential IPOs across a number of sectors that it could activate under the right economic conditions, amid growing confidence around where and when interest rates might peak.