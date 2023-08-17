ASX Has Solid IPO Pipeline, But Waiting for Right Market Conditions, CEO Says

ASX, the operator of Australia’s primary securities exchange, says it has a pipeline of potential IPOs across a number of sectors that it could activate under the right economic conditions, amid growing confidence around where and when interest rates might peak.

ASX on Thursday reported its results for the 12 months through June, which included a 1.2% fall in operating revenue to 1.01 billion Australian dollars (US$648.7 million) compared with the previous year. Growth in listings revenue and demand for information and technical services were offset partly by weaker equity trading activity.

Helen Lofthouse, ASX’s chief executive, said fiscal 2023 has been a challenging year for equities markets, which weakened as investors redirected some funds away from cash equities into other asset classes. For fiscal 2023, markets revenue fell 2.1% to A$292.4 million when compared with the year before.

In line with global trends, the market for initial public offerings in Australia has also come under pressure. In the U.S., despite a recent flurry of activity, 2023 remains a slow year for IPOs, as higher inflation and interest rates bite.

But ASX said IPO activity has the potential to start recovering amid more favorable market conditions, subject to the unfolding of geopolitical events.

“With some easing inflation and with it growing confidence coming around where interest rates may peak, we think that those two things are really important factors that…should be positive for the cash market," Lofthouse told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

“I think they’ll also help drive some recovery in the IPO market. So, we see a really solid pipeline of corporates who are interested in listing on the ASX…really it’s a question of confidence and conditions," she said.

For fiscal 2023, overall listings revenue grew 2.2% on year to A$218.6 million, but there was a 74% slide in new listings, which fell to 57 from 217 in fiscal 2022. At the same time, the market cap of new listings sat at A$2.5 billion compared with A$58.9 billion the year before, a 96% drop.

Annual listing revenue was affected by fewer listing and the delisting of some larger companies, said ASX.

In relation to the potential recovery of the IPO market, Lofthouse said ASX is particularly focused on the technology sector, but that there are a “number of sectors that we see represented in the pipeline."

ASX also sees data as a strong business opportunity, as it can offer the sort of quality market information that is in demand among companies. For fiscal 2023, ASX’s technology and data division recorded an 8.5% on-year expansion in revenue to A$240.8 million, driven in part by growing demand for equities and futures market data.

Data, Lofthouse said, is an important opportunity for ASX.

“When we talk about structural tailwinds for ASX, that’s a key one because we have a lot of high-quality data," she said. “We’ve got very rich data at ASX on the debt markets and the bond markets and getting more of that packaged up appropriately to be able to give the marker more visibility on that is something I think is very important."

For fiscal 2023, ASX’s net profit fell 38% to A$317.3 million partly due to the impact of significant items, including those associated with its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System. The company’s underlying net profit after tax of A$491.1 million fell 3.4% on fiscal 2022 due to a decline in operating revenue and higher total expenses.