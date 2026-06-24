At ₹1.5 trillion, Adani's capex last year was a third of the entire private sector, Gautam Adani says

Mumbai: The Adani Group accounted for a third of all the private capital expenditure in India during the financial year ended 31 March 2026, despite macroeconomic headwinds and external scrutiny of the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate, its chairperson Gautam Adani said Wednesday. The conglomerate spent more than ₹1.5 trillion on capital expenditure in the year ended March.

The Adani Group ‘did not bend’ and ‘did not pause’ even as it faced ‘extraordinary scrutiny’, the 64-year-old chairperson told shareholders Wednesday at the annual general meeting of flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. He didn't elaborate on capex plans for the current fiscal year.

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Adani, who is India’s richest person, turned 64 on Wednesday.

The remarks follow a $275 million settlement last month between Adani Enterprises and the US Treasury over the purchase of sanctioned Iranian gas, as well as separate settlements by Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department over bribery allegations. The deals closed out 18 months of legal overhang that had weighed on the group since US prosecutors first levelled the charges.

Adani's 35-minute address was shorter than the 2.5-hour speech delivered by Mukesh Ambani, India's second-richest person, at Reliance Industries Ltd's AGM days earlier. Both conglomerates are building new businesses: Reliance has spun off its financial services arm and is preparing to list its telecom unit, while Adani Enterprises has spun off six companies and continues to nurture airports, roads and renewable energy manufacturing. Reliance, valued at ₹17.9 trillion with FY26 revenue of ₹11.8 trillion, dwarfs Adani Enterprises, which is valued at ₹3.9 trillion and posted FY26 revenue of ₹1 trillion.

Adani also restated the group’s transition to a three-layer management structure and significant outsourcing to vendors to quicken decision-making and reduce complexity as the conglomerate scales rapidly.

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Among the milestones reached by the Adani Group in FY26 were Adani Ports handling over 500 million tonnes of cargo in a single year and the group’s entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy. Adani Power outlined a plan to invest ₹2 trillion in capacity expansion, while the group’s new transhipment port at Vizhinjam delivered a robust first year, handling over one million containers.

“There are some years in a group’s history that are more than milestones—they become defining years—years that prove the strength of conviction, years that demonstrate the power of resilience, years that reveal the difference between those who wait for clarity and those that build through volatility,” Adan said. “FY 2025-26 was one such year for your Group.”

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Reliance Industries Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd have a strong parallel—both the companies are conceiving new businesses for their groups. Reliance has so far spun off its financial services business and is in the process of listing its telecommunications unit even as it scales new businesses across retail, consumer goods, and new energy. Adani Enterprises has so far spun off six companies and is nurturing businesses in airports, roads, and renewable energy manufacturing, among others.