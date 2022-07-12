At 420, Mumbai sees 79% rise in Covid cases in a day

At 420, Mumbai sees 79% rise in Covid cases in a day1 min read . 09:35 PM IST
- Mumbai on Tuesday registered a total of 420 Covid-19 cases, a rise of almost 79 per cent in 24 hours
Mumbai city in Maharastra on Tuesday logged 420 Covid-19 cases, a rise of almost 79 per cent infection in a matter of 24 hours, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
Mumbai city in Maharastra on Tuesday logged 420 Covid-19 cases, a rise of almost 79 per cent infection in a matter of 24 hours, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
On Monday, Mumbai had recorded 235 cases. The death toll, due to the Covid-19 infection, stood unchanged for the fourth day in a row at 19,624.
On Monday, Mumbai had recorded 235 cases. The death toll, due to the Covid-19 infection, stood unchanged for the fourth day in a row at 19,624.
The case tally in Mumbai is 11,19,450. The recovery count has also increased by 659 to touch 10,96,508, the official added.
The case tally in Mumbai is 11,19,450. The recovery count has also increased by 659 to touch 10,96,508, the official added.
The active caseload was 3,318, the civic body official said. Of the 420 new cases, a dominant 395 cases were asymptomatic, he said.
The active caseload was 3,318, the civic body official said. Of the 420 new cases, a dominant 395 cases were asymptomatic, he said.
Civic data showed the number of coronavirus tests carried out on Tuesday was 7,928, which was 1,490 more than the 6,549 samples examined a day earlier.
Civic data showed the number of coronavirus tests carried out on Tuesday was 7,928, which was 1,490 more than the 6,549 samples examined a day earlier.
It also revealed the overall number of tests carried out so far in Mumbai was 1,76,44,443. The city's recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 3 and 11 was 0.044 per cent.
It also revealed the overall number of tests carried out so far in Mumbai was 1,76,44,443. The city's recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 3 and 11 was 0.044 per cent.
The caseload doubling time was 1,534 days and the positivity rate was 5.29 per cent, as per BMC data.
The caseload doubling time was 1,534 days and the positivity rate was 5.29 per cent, as per BMC data.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)