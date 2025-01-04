Haryana's sex ratio at birth has hit a troubling low of 910 in 2024, marking a significant decline from the previous year. This decline raises concerns about gender equality and effective implementation of protective laws amid ongoing societal biases against female children.

Haryana has recorded its lowest sex ratio at birth in eight years in 2024. The state has registered a six-point drop from the numbers in 2023, a report said.

Data from the Civil Registration System (CRS) up to December 2024 showed that the had dipped to 910 female births per 1,000 male births in 2024, a six-points drop from 916 in 2023. This is also the lowest after 2016, when it was 900, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Sex ratio at birth is a critical indicator of gender equality.

India’s average sex ratio at birth was 933 in 2022-23, according to a recent reply in Parliament. The figure at birth stood at 943, in 2011 census. The number was 929, according to the fifth round of the National Family Health Survey between 2019 and 2021.

‘Dubious Distinction’ Haryana has had a dubious distinction of recording the lowest sex ratio in the country often attributed to hostility towards girl children and poor implementation of laws banning female infanticide.

The latest dip in 2024 is alarming as Haryana had showed notable improvements after the launch of the campaign in 2015, experts in the government's "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" programme told Hindustan Times.

In 2012, sex ratio at birth in Haryana was 832 while it was 868 in 2013 and 871 in 2014. The ratio improved to e to 876 in 2015, 900 in 2016 and was recorded at 914 in 2017, 2018 and 2021. The highest sex ratio at birth was recorded in 2019 when it was 923 and in 2020 when it was 922. The ration dropped again to 917 in 2022 and 916 in 2023.

The sex ratio at birth in five Haryana districts – Charkhi Dadri (869), Faridabad (899), Gurugram (899), Rewari (873) and Rohtak (888) – dipped below 900 in 2024, according to the data.