‘India concerned’: Jaishankar reacts to Venezuela crisis, urges parties to 'sit down and sort of’ | Watch

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday (local time) that India is concerned about the developments in Venezuela after reports of the U.S. military strike and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and he urged all parties involved to come together and engage in dialogue, as reported by ANI.

On the US attacking Venezuela and capturing its president, Jaishankar said, “We are concerned about the developments, but we would really urge all the parties involved to now sit down and sort of come to a position which is in the interest of the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela because at the end of the day that is our concern that we would want Venezuela as a country with whom over many, many years we have had very good relations. We would like the people to come out well from whatever is the direction of events…”

Rodriguez was sworn in as the interim head on Monday after a US military operation led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who face federal narco-terrorism charges in New York.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the unfolding events in Venezuela were a matter of ‘deep concern’ and reaffirmed India’s support for the well-being and safety of the Venezuelan people. New Delhi called on all concerned parties to pursue peaceful dialogue to preserve stability in the region.

While Venezuela reckons with the geopolitical fallout, Maduro and Flores are locked up in New York City, about 3,400 km away. Their next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.

Jaishankar on six-day visit to France and Luxembourg Jaishankar, who is on a six-day visit to France and Luxembourg, held talks with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden on "growing" bilateral cooperation, including in finance, investment and tech sectors.

He also held delegation-level talks with Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Luxembourg.

In the opening remarks at his meeting with Bettel, Jaishankar said India views Luxembourg as a “very important” partner, both bilaterally and within the European Union, and at a "very crucial time in the development of our own ties" with the EU.

"The influence that you have in shaping that larger relationship, the support that you extend, that is something which is of great value to us," he said.

Watch the video here:

The external affairs minister said that apart from a "very solid trade account" that the two countries share, New Delhi and Luxembourg can collaborate much more on many interesting issues, including fintech, space, the digital world, and AI.

In his remarks, EAM Jaishankar said, “We now have 78 years of our relationship, and we've come a long way. For us, we really see Luxembourg as a very important partner in itself, but also with the European Union.”

Also Read | Kimmel attacks Trump, says Venezuela attack aimed to distract from Epstein files

He praised Bettel for the role he has played in shaping the relationship and how he has been an advocate for deepening ties between the two countries.

“The influence you have in shaping that larger relationship, the support that you extend, that is something which is of great value to us, and I thank you because I know in many ways you've been very much an advocate of deepening the ties between India and the European Union”, EAM said.