At least 19 people are sick in Minnesota from ground beef tied to E. coli recall

AP
Published23 Nov 2024, 02:22 AM IST
At least 19 people in Minnesota have been sickened by E. coli poisoning tied to a national recall of more than 167,000 pounds of potentially tainted ground beef, federal health officials said.

Detroit-based Wolverine Packing Co. recalled the meat this week after Minnesota state agriculture officials reported multiple illnesses and found that a sample of the product tested positive for E. coli O157:H7, which can cause life-threatening infections.

Four of those who fell ill were hospitalized, including two people who developed a serious complication that can cause kidney failure, an official with the Minnesota health department said.

To date, no illnesses have been reported outside of Minnesota, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. People fell ill between Nov. 2 and Nov. 14. The investigation is ongoing.

E. coli is a type of bacteria found in the environment, including water, food and in the intestines of people and animals. There are many kinds of harmless E. coli, but a few types can make people seriously ill.

Symptoms typically occur quickly, within a few days of eating contaminated food. They can include fever, vomiting, diarrhea — including bloody diarrhea — and signs of dehydration. The infection can cause a type of serious kidney injury, especially in kids younger than 5. People older than 65, who are pregnant or post-partum or who have weakened immune systems are also at risk. E. coli poisoning in young children requires immediate medical attention.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 02:22 AM IST
      Popular in News

