At least 50 Indians still stuck in Ukraine; govt looking into ways to evacuate them1 min read . 10:30 PM IST
- Our assessment is that 15 to 20 people are there who want to leave, and the rest don’t want to leave, the external affairs ministry said
With another 50 Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine, the Indian government is looking into options to evacuate about 20 citizens who have expressed a desire to return to the country. So far, 22,500 nationals have returned from Ukraine since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24.
“Our assessment is that 15 to 20 people are there who want to leave, and the rest don’t want to leave," External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.
These Indians are in isolated pockets and their numbers fluctuated amid the rapidly evolving situation, he said. Authorities are in contact with all the Indians still in
Ukraine and “are helping them to the extent possible", he added.
“It is a war situation and we will explore options to get them out," Bagchi said, adding that the options included routes to Russia from eastern Ukraine and routes leading to the country’s western borders. He said some Indians were evacuated via Russia as they were in a Russian-controlled area and it was easier to move them to Crimea and then Moscow.
