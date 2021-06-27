At least 90% of India Inc. favour labour reforms via four codes: Survey

At least 90% of the Indian Inc. believe that the labour reform initiatives via the four broad labour codes are going to be helpful and push industrialization, a fresh survey has shown, even though the codes are yet to be rolled out.

According to the survey conducted by leading staffing and HR solutions firm Genius Consulting, over 90% of representatives of the companies surveyed said these reforms were long overdue and would bring about policy changes that would be beneficial in hindsight for both employees and establishments.

When asked about their opinion on the implication of watered-down right to strike provisions, at least 60% of those surveyed said the new provision would be beneficial for establishments as the new coded prohibits strikes and industrial lock-out without prior notice.

On allowing women to work the night shift, over 90% of respondents agreed that flexibility would have a favourable impact on women labour force participation but the rest “10% of respondents disagreed, stating that it would have very little effect on improving safety and productivity".

On fixed-term employment under the new codes, companies widely agreed with the benefits and some 80% of them said the reform will have positive implications on the staffing industry.

The labour codes while expressly giving consent to the use of fixed-term employment across sectors have also said that fixed-term employees should also be eligible to avail of all statutory benefits provided to permanent workers. It also suggests that compensation for fixed-term workers be paid within seven days of the wage period and transparency be maintained in all matters regarding wages.

“The implementation of these new labour codes…are going to fetch some much-needed modifications that were long overdue. These codes have encompassed provisions to safeguard the interest of employees, and also push industrial development," said R.P. Yadav, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Genius Consulting.

