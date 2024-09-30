Tirupati Laddu row: ‘Lab report doesn’t prima facie show impure ghee was used,’ says SC slamming TDP govt

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavenly on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh over the Tirupati Laddus row wondering what was the need to go to the press when it wasn't clear whether or not the adulterated ghee was used for the preparation of Tirumala laddus.

The Court questioned the propriety of the CM Naidu for making such statements when the matter was under investigation. The top court told the Andhra Pradesh government's counsel that the lab reports indicated that the ghee which was subjected to test was the rejected ghee.

"Till outcome of SIT probe, what was the need to go to the press?, the Court asked as per legal news website LiveLaw.

A bench of Supreme Court Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan was hearing a batch of petitions seeking court-monitored investigation into Tirupati laddus controversy.

Keep Gods away from politics “At least the Gods should be kept away from politics, says Supreme Court,” the Court said. The Court also said that the sample could have contained soyabean oil, it doesn’t mean fish oil is used.

The top considered shifting the probe into claims of the usage of ghee adulterated with animal fat in the preparation of laddus to an independent agency. The Court has has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to come back with instructions on October 3.

“The petition pertains to sentiments affecting crores of people living in the entire world. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh had gone in public making a statement that the animal fat was being used to make Tirupati laddus under the previous regime,” the Court said.

“However, some press reports also show that the Chief Executive Officer of the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam had also made a statement that such an adulterated ghee was never used. The petitions have been filed seeking various prayers including an independent enquiry and directions for regulating the affairs of the religious trusts and specifically the manufacture of prasadam,” it said.

Naidu had earlier this month claimed that animal fat was being used for the preparation of the sacred prasadam at the ancient temple. The CM said during Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, adulterated ghee was used to make Laddus at the Tirupati temple.