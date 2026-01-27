At Least Six Dead After Private Plane Crashes in Maine

(Bloomberg) -- At least six individuals are dead after a private plane crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday evening, local authorities said in an update.

There were six people on the plane according to the flight manifest, the statement from the Bangor police said. “No one from the incident was transported to the hospital, and all on the flight are presumed to be deceased.”

The US Federal Aviation Administration said in a prior statement that the plane was carrying eight individuals. In a preliminary accident report on the agency’s website, it said seven of those eight had died and one was seriously injured.

The local police said several federal and state agencies are investigating the crash and “it is important that we don’t release any information until all parties have completed their work and can confirm the information being released.”

The jet, a Bombardier Inc. Challenger 650, crashed at about 7:45 p.m. local time, the FAA said in a statement. The accident occurred while the Northeast was being pummeled by a massive winter storm.

The US National Transportation Safety Board is leading the probe into the crash.

The plane’s registered owner is a company called KTKJ Challenger LLC, and the listed address is the same as Houston-based law firm Arnold & Itkin LLP. A representative for the law firm didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The airport said on social media it will be closed “until at least noon on Tuesday.”

(Updates with statement from local authorities beginning in first paragraph.)

