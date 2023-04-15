Home / News / Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while being taken for medical in UP, day after son's encounter
Back

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed have been shot dead while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj, news agency ANI has reported. Atiq Ahmed has been shot dead just a day after his son, Asad Ahmed, was killed in an encounter in Jhansi. They were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

According to the initial report, Atiq Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf Ahmed, were killed in a firing near the medical college in UP's Prayagraj. No more details have been shared so far.

Police were later seen taking away the bullet-riddled bodies of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf Ahmed from the spot.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

His son, Asad Ahmed, was recently killed on 13 April during an encounter in Jhansi when they tried to escape. He was accompanied by Ghulam, both of whom were suspects in the murder case of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. The authorities had set a reward of 5 lakhs each for their capture.

The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered," UP STF said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout