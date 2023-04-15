Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed have been shot dead while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj, news agency ANI has reported. Atiq Ahmed has been shot dead just a day after his son, Asad Ahmed, was killed in an encounter in Jhansi. They were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

According to the initial report, Atiq Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf Ahmed, were killed in a firing near the medical college in UP's Prayagraj. No more details have been shared so far.

Police were later seen taking away the bullet-riddled bodies of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf Ahmed from the spot.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Prayagraj where Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead. pic.twitter.com/RBSDxTk5TY — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

His son, Asad Ahmed, was recently killed on 13 April during an encounter in Jhansi when they tried to escape. He was accompanied by Ghulam, both of whom were suspects in the murder case of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. The authorities had set a reward of ₹5 lakhs each for their capture.

The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered," UP STF said.