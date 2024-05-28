Atishi gets Delhi court summons in defamation case over BJP poaching AAP MLAs claim
Atishi has been summoned in the defamation case filed by Delhi BJP over the AAP leader's poaching attempt allegations
Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, May 28, summoned Delhi Education Minister Atishi in the defamation case filed by Delhi BJP Media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor. The defamation case pertains to the allegations by Atishi that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was trying to poach Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. The court has summoned her to appear before the court on June 29.