Atishi hospitalized after health declines during indefinite hunger strike over Delhi water crisis

  • Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who was on an indefinite hunger strike over water crisis in city, has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated on early Tuesday morning, June 25

Livemint
Updated08:30 AM IST
Delhi Minister Atishi has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated during her indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital
Delhi Minister Atishi has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated during her indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital(PTI)

Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who was on an indefinite fast for past five days over water crisis in the city, has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement on Tuesday, June 25. Atishi has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Atishi was on an indefinite hunger strike against the Haryana government for not releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, triggering extreme water crisis in Delhi. Her blood pressure and sugar levels had dropped drastically in past few days.

