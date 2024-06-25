Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Atishi hospitalized after health declines during indefinite hunger strike over Delhi water crisis
BREAKING NEWS

Atishi hospitalized after health declines during indefinite hunger strike over Delhi water crisis

Livemint

  • Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who was on an indefinite hunger strike over water crisis in city, has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated on early Tuesday morning, June 25

Delhi Minister Atishi has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated during her indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital

Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who was on an indefinite fast for past five days over water crisis in the city, has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement on Tuesday, June 25. Atishi has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Atishi was on an indefinite hunger strike against the Haryana government for not releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, triggering extreme water crisis in Delhi. Her blood pressure and sugar levels had dropped drastically in past few days.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.