Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who was on an indefinite fast for past five days over water crisis in the city, has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement on Tuesday, June 25. Atishi has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atishi was on an indefinite hunger strike against the Haryana government for not releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, triggering extreme water crisis in Delhi. Her blood pressure and sugar levels had dropped drastically in past few days.

