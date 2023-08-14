Atlanta Grand Jury to Hear Trump Case This Week: What to Watch
- Two witnesses say they have been summoned to testify on Tuesday. Here is what to expect.
ATLANTA—The Georgia district attorney who has investigated alleged election interference by former President Donald Trump will begin presenting evidence to a grand jury in Atlanta as soon as Monday, according to witnesses summoned to appear.
ATLANTA—The Georgia district attorney who has investigated alleged election interference by former President Donald Trump will begin presenting evidence to a grand jury in Atlanta as soon as Monday, according to witnesses summoned to appear.
On Monday morning, the Fulton County courthouse was surrounded with orange barricades and the street in front of the building was closed off. Media trucks lined the street. Law-enforcement presence was heavy but the streets were quiet.
On Monday morning, the Fulton County courthouse was surrounded with orange barricades and the street in front of the building was closed off. Media trucks lined the street. Law-enforcement presence was heavy but the streets were quiet.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s timeline became clearer over the weekend when two witnesses in the investigation said they had been summoned to testify Tuesday. Here’s what to expect this week:
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s timeline became clearer over the weekend when two witnesses in the investigation said they had been summoned to testify Tuesday. Here’s what to expect this week:
When could an indictment come down?
When could an indictment come down?
Legal experts have said they expect the presentation of evidence to take around two days.
Legal experts have said they expect the presentation of evidence to take around two days.
The latest developments suggest Willis will begin her presentation of the case on Monday, and the public could know whether Trump and others have been indicted by Tuesday evening.
The latest developments suggest Willis will begin her presentation of the case on Monday, and the public could know whether Trump and others have been indicted by Tuesday evening.
Who is expected to testify this week?
Who is expected to testify this week?
One of the expected witnesses is Geoff Duncan, Georgia’s Republican former lieutenant governor, who spoke out against Trump’s false claims that the Nov. 3, 2020, election was marred by fraud.
One of the expected witnesses is Geoff Duncan, Georgia’s Republican former lieutenant governor, who spoke out against Trump’s false claims that the Nov. 3, 2020, election was marred by fraud.
“I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election," Duncan said in a statement, referring to the grand jury. “Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness."
“I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election," Duncan said in a statement, referring to the grand jury. “Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness."
Another witness summoned to testify is George Chidi, an independent journalist who stumbled upon a meeting of state GOP officials seeking to certify an alternate slate of Electoral College votes for Trump while the official procedure was committing the state’s electoral votes to Joe Biden.
Another witness summoned to testify is George Chidi, an independent journalist who stumbled upon a meeting of state GOP officials seeking to certify an alternate slate of Electoral College votes for Trump while the official procedure was committing the state’s electoral votes to Joe Biden.
The grand jury could hear from other witnesses, as well as an investigator who summarizes witness interviews and other testimony.
The grand jury could hear from other witnesses, as well as an investigator who summarizes witness interviews and other testimony.
What is the Georgia investigation focused on?
What is the Georgia investigation focused on?
Willis, an elected Democrat in Atlanta, has been investigating alleged election interference by Trump and his allies for more than two years. Trump has said he did nothing wrong in Georgia and that Willis is biased against him.
Willis, an elected Democrat in Atlanta, has been investigating alleged election interference by Trump and his allies for more than two years. Trump has said he did nothing wrong in Georgia and that Willis is biased against him.
Trump lost Georgia by about 12,000 votes out of five million cast in 2020. Trump and supporters claimed fraud, but recounts and a forensic audit conducted by Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger found no evidence of widespread fraud. Court cases challenging the results failed.
Trump lost Georgia by about 12,000 votes out of five million cast in 2020. Trump and supporters claimed fraud, but recounts and a forensic audit conducted by Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger found no evidence of widespread fraud. Court cases challenging the results failed.
Trump however pressured Raffensperger, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the late Republican Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and others to overturn the results.
Trump however pressured Raffensperger, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the late Republican Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and others to overturn the results.
Willis has investigated Trump’s contacts with Georgia Republicans in the weeks after the election, including a phone call in which he asked Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state."
Willis has investigated Trump’s contacts with Georgia Republicans in the weeks after the election, including a phone call in which he asked Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state."
Raffensperger, a former supporter of Trump who resisted the former president’s pressure campaign, provided testimony to Willis’s office.
Raffensperger, a former supporter of Trump who resisted the former president’s pressure campaign, provided testimony to Willis’s office.
Another focus of Willis’s investigation was the “alternate electors," individuals who signed a certificate stating Trump had won Georgia in the 2020 election and declared themselves Georgia’s “duly elected and qualified" electors. In July 2022, Willis notified all 16 GOP alternate electors in Georgia that they were targets in her investigation. At least eight of them reached immunity deals that allow them to avoid prosecution if they cooperate and testify.
Another focus of Willis’s investigation was the “alternate electors," individuals who signed a certificate stating Trump had won Georgia in the 2020 election and declared themselves Georgia’s “duly elected and qualified" electors. In July 2022, Willis notified all 16 GOP alternate electors in Georgia that they were targets in her investigation. At least eight of them reached immunity deals that allow them to avoid prosecution if they cooperate and testify.
A third major line of inquiry for Willis has been an alleged breach of voting equipment in Coffee County, a rural Georgia county about 200 miles from Atlanta. Surveillance video showed Trump operatives in January 2021 accessing a secure area of the county election office.
A third major line of inquiry for Willis has been an alleged breach of voting equipment in Coffee County, a rural Georgia county about 200 miles from Atlanta. Surveillance video showed Trump operatives in January 2021 accessing a secure area of the county election office.
Why is a new grand jury hearing this case?
Why is a new grand jury hearing this case?
After launching her investigation, Willis found many potential witnesses refused to testify unless compelled by a subpoena. She requested a special grand jury, which under Georgia law had the authority to issue subpoenas and issue a report on its findings, but didn’t have authority to issue criminal indictments. The special grand jury interviewed more than 75 witnesses, including key figures such as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.
After launching her investigation, Willis found many potential witnesses refused to testify unless compelled by a subpoena. She requested a special grand jury, which under Georgia law had the authority to issue subpoenas and issue a report on its findings, but didn’t have authority to issue criminal indictments. The special grand jury interviewed more than 75 witnesses, including key figures such as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.
A portion of the grand jury’s report was released earlier this year and stated that witnesses interviewed may have committed perjury. Both Duncan and Chidi testified before the earlier special grand jury.
A portion of the grand jury’s report was released earlier this year and stated that witnesses interviewed may have committed perjury. Both Duncan and Chidi testified before the earlier special grand jury.
The full report, which hasn’t been made public, gave Willis authority to present a case before a standard grand jury, which has authority to issue indictments. She is doing so this week.
The full report, which hasn’t been made public, gave Willis authority to present a case before a standard grand jury, which has authority to issue indictments. She is doing so this week.
What charges could Willis bring?
What charges could Willis bring?
Legal experts have said Willis in her indictments likely will include violations of Georgia’s racketeering law, modeled after the federal “RICO" law initially developed to go after mafia bosses. Willis has said she is a fan of RICO prosecutions, and she has used the statute in high-profile cases in the past with success.
Legal experts have said Willis in her indictments likely will include violations of Georgia’s racketeering law, modeled after the federal “RICO" law initially developed to go after mafia bosses. Willis has said she is a fan of RICO prosecutions, and she has used the statute in high-profile cases in the past with success.
Willis could charge people with perjury, or lying under oath, election tampering and other charges in addition to racketeering. The focus of the prosecution’s case will be to present to a jury that a network of people was involved in criminal acts to achieve one goal: overturning Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia.
Willis could charge people with perjury, or lying under oath, election tampering and other charges in addition to racketeering. The focus of the prosecution’s case will be to present to a jury that a network of people was involved in criminal acts to achieve one goal: overturning Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia.
Write to Jan Wolfe at jan.wolfe@wsj.com and Cameron McWhirter at Cameron.McWhirter@wsj.com
Write to Jan Wolfe at jan.wolfe@wsj.com and Cameron McWhirter at Cameron.McWhirter@wsj.com