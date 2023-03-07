Atlassian announces layoffs in cost-cutting measure, cuts 500 jobs1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 05:31 PM IST
Atlassian Corp. will cut about 5% of its workforce, or 500 full-time employees, becoming the latest software company to eliminate jobs.
In a move that mirrors other software companies, Atlassian Corp. has announced that it will be laying off approximately 5% of its workforce - a total of 500 full-time employees. In the corporate filing, the company said that it will incur about $70 million to $75 million in restructuring costs, primarily through the end of June.
