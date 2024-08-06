ATMA Result 2024: ATMA aspirants can check and download their scorecards from atmaaims.com using PID number, password and exam date. Steps to check and download scorecard are given here.

ATMA Result 2024: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) administered the national-level AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) on July 31. This exam facilitates admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA), Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), MMS, MCA, and PGDBA courses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ATMA exam results will be announced today, August 6, at 5:00 p.m. on the official website of ATMA AIMS at atmaaims.com. The computer-based online exam was conducted in 102 test cities. Candidates can check and download their scorecards using their PID number, password, and exam date.

Over 750 management institutes across India consider ATMA scores for admission to their management programmes. The ATMA exam for higher management studies takes place multiple times a year across various centres in the country. The paper consists of 180 questions based on Analytical Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning, and Verbal Skills. The centre-based online test mode exam was conducted thrice last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check ATMA Result 2024? Follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the ATMA Result 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA AIMS website, atmaaims.com

Step 2: Select the 'Candidate Login' tab {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Enter the PID number and password

Step 5: Choose the ATMA exam date and click on Login

Step 5: Click on the ATMA scorecard link. Save and download the ATMA scorecard 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Marking scheme The ATMA question paper comprises six sections, each worth 30 marks. One mark will be awarded for every correct answer, and in the 180-mark question papers, there is a negative mark of 0.25 for every wrong answer. However, no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.