Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / ATMA Result 2024: When, where and how to check and download scorecard today; direct link here

ATMA Result 2024: When, where and how to check and download scorecard today; direct link here

Written By Fareha Naaz

ATMA Result 2024: ATMA aspirants can check and download their scorecards from atmaaims.com using PID number, password and exam date. Steps to check and download scorecard are given here.

ATMA Result 2024: The computer-based online exam, for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), MMS, MCA and PGDBA courses, was conducted in 102 test cities on July 31.

ATMA Result 2024: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) administered the national-level AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) on July 31. This exam facilitates admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA), Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), MMS, MCA, and PGDBA courses.

The ATMA exam results will be announced today, August 6, at 5:00 p.m. on the official website of ATMA AIMS at atmaaims.com. The computer-based online exam was conducted in 102 test cities. Candidates can check and download their scorecards using their PID number, password, and exam date.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Over 750 management institutes across India consider ATMA scores for admission to their management programmes. The ATMA exam for higher management studies takes place multiple times a year across various centres in the country. The paper consists of 180 questions based on Analytical Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning, and Verbal Skills. The centre-based online test mode exam was conducted thrice last year.

How to check ATMA Result 2024?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the ATMA Result 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA AIMS website, atmaaims.com

Step 2: Select the 'Candidate Login' tab

Step 3: Enter the PID number and password

Step 5: Choose the ATMA exam date and click on Login

Step 5: Click on the ATMA scorecard link. Save and download the ATMA scorecard 2024.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Marking scheme

The ATMA question paper comprises six sections, each worth 30 marks. One mark will be awarded for every correct answer, and in the 180-mark question papers, there is a negative mark of 0.25 for every wrong answer. However, no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

It is important to note that IIMs do not accept ATMA test scores for MBA programmes; CAT scores are needed for admission.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.