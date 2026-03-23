Attacks on commercial vessels, blocking Strait of Hormuz unacceptable, says PM Modi, asserts ‘talks’ to solve conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted once again on Monday, March 23, that attacks on commercial vessels and blockage of international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. Addressing the Lok Sabha, the prime minister said that India has been making efforts through diplomacy to ensure the crucial channel is safe for the passage of Indian ships, as he also asserted the need for “dialogue and diplomacy” to solve the West Asia crisis.

PM Modi said, “India is continuously making efforts through diplomacy to ensure the safe passage of Indian ships, even in this war-like environment. India has always advocated for the welfare of humanity and peace.”

“I reiterate that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to this problem. All our efforts are aimed at reducing tensions and ending this conflict. Endangering the lives of anyone in this war is not in the interest of humanity,” he said in Lok Sabha, as he termed the prevailing situation in the Middle East as “worrisome”.

He said the situation is adversely affecting impacting the global economy and the livelihoods of people.

“The current situation in West Asia is worrisome. This crisis has been going on for more than three weeks, having a very adverse impact on the global economy and on people's lives. The entire world is urging all parties to resolve this crisis as quickly as possible,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also said that cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been a challenge from the beginning of the war. Addressing the LPG shortage concerns in the country, PM Modi said the government was ensuring that gas and fuel supplies remain the least affected.

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“We all know that India imports 60 per cent of its LPG needs. Due to uncertain supply, the government is prioritising domestic supply. LPG production in the country is also being increased,” he said, adding, “The countries affected by the conflict share extensive trade relations with India. The region fulfils a significant portion of our crude oil and gas requirements. It is also important because around 1 crore Indians live and work there.”

“Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has become very challenging. Despite this, our government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth,” he said.