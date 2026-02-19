Attention Flyers! Airlines face issues in checking in passengers at Delhi, Mumbai airports. Is your flight impacted?

Airlines operating out of major Indian hubs faced brief disruption on Thursday morning after a software outage affected passenger check-in systems at several airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, according to industry sources.

The disruption, reported by PTI, impacted carriers including IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air. The check-in systems were unavailable for more than 40 minutes, from around 6.45 am until 7.28 am, after which services were restored and operations returned to normal.