Subscribe

Attention Flyers! Airlines face issues in checking in passengers at Delhi, Mumbai airports. Is your flight impacted?

News agency PTI reported that IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were impacted at Delhi, Mumbai and other airports.

Livemint
Updated19 Feb 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Passengers look at a flight information display as several flights delayed due to dense fog, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
Passengers look at a flight information display as several flights delayed due to dense fog, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(ANI Video Grab)

Airlines operating out of major Indian hubs faced brief disruption on Thursday morning after a software outage affected passenger check-in systems at several airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, according to industry sources.

The disruption, reported by PTI, impacted carriers including IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air. The check-in systems were unavailable for more than 40 minutes, from around 6.45 am until 7.28 am, after which services were restored and operations returned to normal.

Sources said the incident caused limited operational disruption and did not appear to significantly affect airline schedules. None of the airlines issued an immediate statement on the outage.

Advertisement
Airlines
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsAttention Flyers! Airlines face issues in checking in passengers at Delhi, Mumbai airports. Is your flight impacted?
Read Next Story