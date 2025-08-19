Attention flyers! Indigo Airlines issues travel advisory, warns of delays amid Mumbai's heavy showers

Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Indigo Airlines warns of waterlogged routes and slow traffic, leading to delays in flights and operational difficulties.
"With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause..." Indigo wrote.
